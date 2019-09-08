Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake; Premier Asset Managment Position in Pulte Group (PHM) Raised as Market Value Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 16,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $163.87. About 235,776 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 36,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 420,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 383,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 2.47M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 6,497 shares to 242,079 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 31,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,984 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 242,750 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Alps Advsr invested in 37,993 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Corp reported 51,769 shares. Korea Invest Corporation has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 145,413 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Limited Co holds 7,379 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp stated it has 138,432 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 2.60M shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 544,418 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 130 shares. Telemus Capital Lc accumulated 0.02% or 9,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.14% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 42,067 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 16,190 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co owns 552 shares. D E Shaw Com accumulated 13,662 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.07% or 66,511 shares. Laffer Invs accumulated 4,311 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 6,000 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 292 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,203 shares. Dean Associates Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Farmers Bancorporation stated it has 995 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com has 16,854 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc invested in 22,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 2,420 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

