Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Shareholder Marco Investment Management Has Raised Holding; Clover Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) by $341,310

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 55.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company's stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 8,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 5,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp analyzed 11,010 shares as the company's stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 46,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C;

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.49 million for 10.63 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,295 activity. Another trade for 867 shares valued at $29,972 was bought by REEDER JOE.

