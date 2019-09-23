Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Share Value Rose While Biglari Capital Decreased by $91.62 Million Its Holding; Shell Asset Management Co Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 32,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.13M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 9.87M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 538,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $509.86M, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $168.03. About 282,896 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,843 shares to 30,809 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

