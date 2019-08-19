Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Market Value Rose While Alpha Windward Increased by $444,360 Its Holding; Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Trimmed Holding by $167.94 Million as Share Value Declined

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 billion, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 719,915 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 3101.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 2,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, up from 89 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $166.45. About 103,386 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bluefin Trading Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Davenport & Communications Ltd Company has 0.89% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 806,664 shares. Haverford Serv accumulated 0.15% or 4,725 shares. Strategic Advsr invested in 0.16% or 4,661 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited reported 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cap World Investors reported 51.39 million shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Meiji Yasuda Life owns 38,294 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Bridges Mngmt reported 146,114 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,045 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 42,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 16.73M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Company has 684 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Mgmt reported 111,910 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Electric Co Ltd by 3,900 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $903.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.66 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 36,762 shares to 7,571 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68 shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 339,058 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 13,750 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 2,468 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 3,520 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division owns 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 1,400 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 127,244 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 211,034 shares. Strs Ohio has 1,600 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 31,683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 8,708 shares. Scotia Cap Inc reported 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 7,411 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).