Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Holder Marco Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Walthausen & Company Has Lifted Its Stake in Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) by $2.14 Million as Valuation Declined

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 62,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,841 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 242,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 31,051 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 55.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $174.51. About 153,862 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Columbus McKinnon Expands Portfolio of Rigging Attachments for Synthetic Slings – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Columbus McKinnon Corporation 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Columbus McKinnon Announces New CM Authorized Rigging Centers – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2018. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMRN, CARA, ANF and GOOS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adecoagro SA (AGRO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 95,570 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Skyline Asset Mgmt Lp holds 303,850 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 9,104 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prns has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Kennedy reported 256,978 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. American Interest Group holds 0% or 14,240 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 20,639 shares. Globeflex Capital LP accumulated 0.12% or 17,095 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc holds 224,410 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 28,176 shares. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma holds 0.7% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 379,700 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.51% or 461,826 shares. 52,900 are owned by Putnam Investments Lc. 51,009 were accumulated by Alphaone Invest Ltd.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEMKT:IEC) by 88,750 shares to 177,620 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Financial Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 18,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,099 shares, and cut its stake in Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL).

More notable recent Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 4, 2019 : TIF, DCI, CBRL, NAV, CMD, LE, OESX – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CBRL, JCP, MMM – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Report Q3 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,141 shares to 14,174 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,735 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).