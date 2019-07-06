Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (CBRL) Holder Callahan Advisors Lowered Its Position by $417,634 as Market Value Declined; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Harvey Capital Management Decreased Holding

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 17,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 90,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (CBRL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 2,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 9,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $172.95. About 266,864 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares to 38,065 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $58.42 million for 17.79 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,081 shares to 60,252 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson by 2,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

