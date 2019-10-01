Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Contrasting side by side

As Restaurants companies, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 165 -43.97 21.63M 9.08 19.12 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 13.77 20.24M 0.13 24.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 13,126,593.03% 35.7% 14% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 705,718,270.57% 35.3% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.56 shows that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has a 2.98% upside potential and an average target price of $167.5. Competitively The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has an average target price of $4, with potential upside of 41.84%. Based on the data delivered earlier, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is looking more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.96% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 23% are The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 5.66% 6.46% 21.31% 10.52% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63%

For the past year Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has stronger performance than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. beats The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The companyÂ’s gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items. As of September 14, 2017, it operated 645 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.