Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Restaurants company, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has 82.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has 0.96% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0.00% 35.70% 14.00% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. N/A 165 19.12 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.42 3.14 2.52

With average price target of $170, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has a potential upside of 2.34%. As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 5.66% 6.46% 21.31% 10.52% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.56. Competitively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The companyÂ’s gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items. As of September 14, 2017, it operated 645 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.