Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to pay $1.30 on Nov 5, 2019; Chemung Financial (CHMG) Shorts Up By 38.55%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) is expected to pay $1.30 on Nov 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $1.30 dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s current price of $161.36 translates into 0.81% yield. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Sep 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.26% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $161.36. About 218,374 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) had an increase of 38.55% in short interest. CHMG’s SI was 36,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 38.55% from 26,200 shares previously. With 7,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG)’s short sellers to cover CHMG’s short positions. The SI to Chemung Financial Corp’s float is 0.95%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 4,595 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. It has a 17.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Among 3 analysts covering Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cracker Barrel Old has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $167.50’s average target is 3.81% above currents $161.36 stock price. Cracker Barrel Old had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, September 18. Wells Fargo maintained Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 19.13 million shares or 1.96% more from 18.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Ltd Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 54,624 shares. Dean Cap Mngmt invested in 0.57% or 3,234 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 129,638 shares. 5,600 are held by Trust Inv Advsr. Art Advisors Ltd Company has 16,411 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 113 are held by Optimum Advsr. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.32% or 14,315 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Company owns 431 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3,646 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability. Piedmont Inc reported 2,924 shares stake. First Manhattan invested in 3 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). First American Bancorporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 14,719 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 101,885 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company owns 15,800 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 2.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Chemung Financial Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 1.72 million shares or 1.78% more from 1.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) for 60,159 shares. 763 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Geode Management Ltd has invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). 500 are held by Hillsdale Management. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) for 14,116 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) for 5,714 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,690 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 5,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Northern Tru reported 39,558 shares. 134,930 were accumulated by Basswood Capital Management Llc. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Citigroup holds 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) or 907 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG).

