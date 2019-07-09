Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to pay $1.30 on Aug 5, 2019; Rr Advisors Raised Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stake

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) is expected to pay $1.30 on Aug 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $1.30 dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s current price of $171.62 translates into 0.76% yield. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. Jun 4, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.62. About 301,182 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6

Rr Advisors Llc increased Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) stake by 6.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Advisors Llc acquired 167,000 shares as Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL)’s stock rose 11.78%. The Rr Advisors Llc holds 2.89 million shares with $40.54 million value, up from 2.72 million last quarter. Ngl Energy Partners Lp now has $1.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 833,277 shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 1.63 million shares. The Illinois-based Advisory has invested 1.36% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Invesco Ltd accumulated 188,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Peter B Incorporated owns 52,800 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny accumulated 151,508 shares. 117,000 are owned by Brown Advisory. Raymond James stated it has 145,211 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,047 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 169,704 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 33,792 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 1.64M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nbw Cap Ltd Llc invested 1.84% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Texas-based Hightower Tru Serv Lta has invested 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 719,110 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated owns 10.87 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought $363,143.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. It has a 18.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

