Cra Intl (CRAI) Stock Price Declined While Brown Advisory Upped Stake by $1.58 Million; George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Upped Its Stake in Voxx International (VOXX) as Shares Rose

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Cra Intl Inc (CRAI) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 41,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 351,762 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.48 million, up from 310,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Cra Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 3,242 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Voxx International Corp (VOXX) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 83,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The institutional investor held 354,740 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 271,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Voxx International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 6,318 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CRAI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.30 million shares or 2.41% less from 6.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). 8,620 are owned by Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) or 25,303 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 27,414 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Vanguard Group Inc holds 416,279 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Pnc Fincl Service stated it has 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). 57,668 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 7,947 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 9,091 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Lc reported 98,067 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group invested in 12,000 shares.

More notable recent CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Charles River Associates (CRA) to Participate in 12th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ABM Industries (ABM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jianpu (JT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Retain H&R Block (HRB) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-V Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 9,667 shares to 264,285 shares, valued at $33.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 19,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,300 shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 11.97 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 502,161 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). The New York-based Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Eqis Inc owns 12,174 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation invested in 0.51% or 354,740 shares. 12,834 are held by Product Ltd Llc. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) or 63 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 71,500 shares. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 213,264 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 49,640 shares. Raffles Assoc Lp reported 100,000 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 21,859 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,137 shares. Renaissance Limited Company owns 362,624 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 135,478 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,750 activity.

More notable recent VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “VOXX International Corporation Reports Its Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RCA Introduces Five New Antennas and App to Ensure Top Performance of Its Leading HDTV Antenna Lineup – PRNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VOXX International sells its German accessories business to HF company for ~$19M – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VOXX International: Hey, Wait A Minute, That Was A Decent Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VOXX Advanced Solutions Partners with Reemo Health to Distribute the Reemo Personal Independence Smartwatch – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.