Cra Intl (CRAI) Shareholder Brown Advisory Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Cut Stake by $757,872

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 94,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The hedge fund held 680,926 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, down from 775,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 1,443 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.06; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FOR $27M CASH; 08/05/2018 – RLH Corp Appoints Nate Troup Chief Acctg Officer; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Earnings and Cash Flow; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ON MAY 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED, RESTATED PURCHASE DEAL WITH KNIGHTS FRANCHISE SYSTEMS, WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q Rev $38.5M; 03/05/2018 – RLH Equity Partners Portfolio Companies Recognized with Awards; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $33 MLN VS $36.6 MLN

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Cra Intl Inc (CRAI) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 23,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 310,064 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, down from 333,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Cra Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 1,945 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Provides Update on Expectations for Asset Sales – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Launches Hello Rewards App for Over 1100 Hotels – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Finished 2018 With 167 New Franchise Agreements – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLH Corporation Announces Collaboration With National Safe Place Network to Provide for Youth in Need of Immediate Help and Safety – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 63,294 shares to 98,853 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 383,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 49,063 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 22,729 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 49,900 shares. Bamco holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 100,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,346 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corp invested in 96,565 shares. 51,900 are held by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.04 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Marathon Management invested in 159,090 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 97,441 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 451,953 shares. 32,931 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc. Portolan Management Ltd Llc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Creative Planning holds 14,000 shares.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 3,450 shares to 27,539 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 378,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.