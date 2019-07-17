Cra Intl (CRAI) Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Cut Position; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder First National Trust Co Has Increased Its Holding by $592,200 as Shares Rose

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cra Intl Inc (CRAI) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, down from 106,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cra Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 54,419 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 24.62% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,843 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 29,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $365.35. About 877,503 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CRAI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 72,563 shares. Strs Ohio holds 13,500 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 78,419 shares. Matarin Capital Management Limited has 0.28% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Thb Asset Management reported 121,958 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 36,709 shares or 0% of the stock. 677,056 were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 124,385 shares. Spark Mngmt holds 25,000 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Company has 132,040 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 9,000 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 7,850 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 67,600 shares to 271,167 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Bancorp Ky (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Analysts await CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. CRAI’s profit will be $5.71M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by CRA International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.48% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25. Shares for $2.30M were sold by Evans Michele A.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,422 shares to 83,664 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,044 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).