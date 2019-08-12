CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) Reaches $42.13 After 4.00% Up Move; Profile of 8 Analysts Covering Semtech (SMTC)

The stock of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 61,653 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI)The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $331.80M company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $43.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRAI worth $13.27M more.

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Roth Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 14. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) rating on Thursday, March 14. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. See Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $63 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $58 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CRA International, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 18,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 0.01% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). 6,746 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,645 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com has 0.13% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 124,385 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0.01% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 149,535 shares. Northern invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 0.01% or 3,578 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 8,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 9,081 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. The company has market cap of $331.80 million. The firm advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides firms through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. It has a 16.92 P/E ratio. It provides consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys.

More notable recent CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Charles River Associates (CRAI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CRA International (CRAI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Genpact (G) Surpasses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 47.93 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $132,500 activity. On Friday, February 15 KIM JAMES JUNGSUP sold $132,500 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 2,500 shares.

The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 183,172 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 4; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect; 19/03/2018 – Semtech Hosts Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting Ventura County Families; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) T; 20/03/2018 – Semtech: Glen M. Antle Won’t Run for Re-Election to Board in June; 26/04/2018 – Semtech Announces Immediate Availability of Expanded Feature Set for BlueRiver™ AV-over-IP Platform; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Semtech Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 120,000 shares. 11,848 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup invested in 0% or 75,757 shares. 533 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 63,627 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 49 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 22,586 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 5,383 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 101,519 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.20M shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 21,526 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 3 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.07% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 30,964 shares. Manufacturers Life Commerce The reported 42,170 shares.