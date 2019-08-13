CRA International (CRAI) to pay $0.20 on Sep 13, 2019; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

CRA International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. CRA International Inc’s current price of $42.13 translates into 0.47% yield. CRA International Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 63,380 shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 53.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc analyzed 403,785 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)'s stock declined 8.56%. The Whale Rock Capital Management Llc holds 349,095 shares with $63.69 million value, down from 752,880 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $414.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BABA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 188,009 shares to 375,569 valued at $72.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc stake by 782,584 shares and now owns 4.71M shares. Coupa Software Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. The company has market cap of $331.80 million. The firm advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides firms through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. It has a 16.92 P/E ratio. It provides consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CRA International, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 310,064 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co holds 0% or 25,021 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intll Group holds 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) or 5,008 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 5,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsr Ltd stated it has 30,669 shares. Falcon Point has invested 0.57% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.27% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 9,742 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 6,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 11,592 shares. Alphaone Inv Serv has invested 1.16% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). California Public Employees Retirement reported 36,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings.