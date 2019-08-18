CRA International (CRAI) to pay $0.20 on Sep 13, 2019; Ufp Technologies (UFPT)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 33 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 27 decreased and sold stock positions in Ufp Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 4.95 million shares, up from 4.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ufp Technologies Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

CRA International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. CRA International Inc’s current price of $41.62 translates into 0.48% yield. CRA International Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 79,210 shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. The company has market cap of $327.78 million. The firm advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides firms through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. It has a 16.71 P/E ratio. It provides consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CRA International, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 14,089 shares. Thb Asset accumulated 121,958 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 36,709 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 122,461 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp holds 25,448 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 85,233 shares. American Intl Group Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 5,008 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). 376,102 were accumulated by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 13,567 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 86,541 shares or 0% of the stock. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 3.3% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. for 720,344 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 331,648 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.96% invested in the company for 47,689 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 178,000 shares.