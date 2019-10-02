Cra International (CRAI) Holding Lifted by Pembroke Management Ltd; Stewart & Patten Co Has Boosted Stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Cra International (CRAI) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 53,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 274,537 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, up from 220,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Cra International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 36,731 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 9,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 264,882 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54M, up from 255,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 27.05 million shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video); 06/04/2018 – ISS SUGGESTS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR REPORT ON INCENTIVE BASED COMPENSATION AND RISKS OF MATERIAL LOSSES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 0.87% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.53 million shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 6.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 202,900 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Tcw Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Beacon owns 132,333 shares. Utd Fire Gru reported 4.28% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 24,160 shares. Moreover, Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 96,997 are held by Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.52% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3.32M shares. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 8,000 were reported by Colrain Ltd. 457,482 were accumulated by Matrix Asset Advsr New York. Regent Management Limited Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,441 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Com owns 12,329 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CRAI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.30 million shares or 2.41% less from 6.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 11,733 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications accumulated 67,582 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 10,614 shares. Pembroke Management owns 274,537 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.01% or 25,303 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd accumulated 106,107 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.21% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 167,242 shares. 465,731 were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp. Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.03% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Spark Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company invested in 33,848 shares. Acadian Asset reported 138,410 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).