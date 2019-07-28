Cqs Cayman LP Stake in Oasis Pete New (OAS) Lowered as Share Price Declined; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Position in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Boosted by $935,220

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 93,522 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 12.10 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.53M, up from 12.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – ROWAN 1Q LOSS PER SHR 89C, EST. LOSS 82C; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Chrysaor for the Rowan Gorilla Vll; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN: IN NEW UNSECURED FIVE-YEAR CREDIT LINE; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 164,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 374,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 539,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 8.79 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $16.10 million for 22.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt accumulated 456,459 shares. Gmt Cap has invested 1.56% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 100,972 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3.10M shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 276,329 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc holds 41,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 2,527 shares. Luminus Management Limited Liability stated it has 331,493 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 34,745 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs holds 0.01% or 287,583 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 169,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 55,802 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 75,532 shares to 55,787 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).