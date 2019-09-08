Cqs Cayman LP Stake in Oasis Pete New (OAS) Has Cut by $987,804; Bernzott Capital Advisors Stake in Total System Services (TSS) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 2.62M shares traded or 123.14% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 164,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 374,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 539,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 14.28M shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles (NYSE:KN) by 18,095 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $30.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) by 253,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Technology.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $193.17M for 30.67 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.04% or 1.03M shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 4.34M shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 66,100 shares. New York-based Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.58% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). California-based Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 88,043 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cap Fund Management, a France-based fund reported 63,641 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,503 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Zwj Counsel holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 10,579 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% or 1.18 million shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 13,989 shares.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.09 million for 83.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.