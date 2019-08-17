Cqs Cayman LP Raised Its Holding in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) by $630,000 as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Boosted Western Digital (WDC) Stake

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Western Digital (WDC) by 179070.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 73,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 73,460 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53B, up from 41 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Western Digital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 1.19M shares traded or 267.15% up from the average. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.84% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 23,466 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blair William And Communication Il holds 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 5,684 shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,832 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Jump Trading Ltd Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 6,313 shares. D E Shaw reported 600,369 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 56,584 shares. 9.88M are owned by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company. The Georgia-based Vident Advisory Llc has invested 0.19% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Missouri-based Enterprise Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 85,301 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) by 907 shares to 1 shares, valued at $37,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon (NYSE:MPC) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,922 shares, and cut its stake in Pg And E (NYSE:PCG).

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 19.90 million shares to 16.15 million shares, valued at $19.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 9.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

