Cqs Cayman LP Position in Illumina (ILMN) Trimmed by $1.19 Million as Valuation Declined; Mountain Lake Investment Management Stake In Koppers Holdings (KOP) Was Has Boosted

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 3,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 8,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 12,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $9.2 during the last trading session, reaching $276.04. About 1.17 million shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $601.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.15% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 107,929 shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $215.97 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 3.82 million shares to 28.32M shares, valued at $35.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 4.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $886,493 activity.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.