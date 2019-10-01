Cqs Cayman LP Maintains Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX); Vontobel Asset Management Stake In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Raised

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 373,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553.09 million, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $218.73. About 80,600 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) by 323.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 57,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, up from 17,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 5,453 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 81,295 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 9,999 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wexford Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.21% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 16,300 shares. Kennedy Cap holds 0.12% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 44,594 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Co holds 657,908 shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 46,077 shares. Security National Tru, West Virginia-based fund reported 500 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited invested 0.1% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). S Muoio & Ltd Co reported 1.08% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Invesco Limited holds 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 37,126 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn reported 200 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 6,631 shares. Ghp Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 4,210 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 29,725 shares stake.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 23,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 9,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,684 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,619 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.47% or 3.31M shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.87% or 279,655 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors reported 257 shares. The Korea-based Pension has invested 0.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 8,125 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.67% or 47,759 shares. Crawford Counsel stated it has 1,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling reported 58,158 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Corp reported 11,606 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 57,931 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Incorporated owns 980,139 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 38,511 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.