Cqs Cayman LP Lifted Its Holding in Discovery (DISCK) by $11.41 Million as Valuation Declined; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in Associated Banc (ASB)

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 456,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.93 million, up from 4.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 999,834 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 127.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 37,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 283,596 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 18.18% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Discovery Is Ready to Spend Some Cash Again – yahoo.com” on May 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery Signs Tiger Woods for Its Upcoming “Netflix of Golf” – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Giving Victims a Voice, Investigation Discovery Presents the Powerful New Series, Impact of Murder – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 2.90M shares to 14.70 million shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 9.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Associated Banc-Corp receives regulatory approval to acquire Wisconsin banking operations of The Huntington National Bank – PRNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “28 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Prices $100M Preferred Stock Offering and Approves $200M Stock Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc Corp (ASB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Utah Retirement Systems reported 30,937 shares stake. Jefferies Group Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 91,073 shares. Associated Banc holds 3.6% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) or 2.92 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability reported 5.34M shares stake. Swiss State Bank invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Morgan Stanley reported 105,695 shares. Citadel Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 208,534 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 11.21 million shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd accumulated 32,360 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). The North Carolina-based Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,788 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 107,009 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 34,422 shares to 176,870 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).