Cqs Cayman LP Lifted Its Discovery (DISCK) Holding; Sophiris Bio Has 0.5 Sentiment

Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 0.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 5 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 10 sold and reduced stakes in Sophiris Bio Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.31 million shares, down from 2.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sophiris Bio Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Cqs Cayman Lp increased Discovery Inc (DISCK) stake by 30.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cqs Cayman Lp acquired 1.35M shares as Discovery Inc (DISCK)'s stock declined 2.15%. The Cqs Cayman Lp holds 5.83 million shares with $165.84M value, up from 4.48M last quarter. Discovery Inc now has $13.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 1.17 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 7.77% or $0.0466 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5534. About 216,644 shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (SPHS) has declined 65.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Sophiris Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $19.01 million. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.

Sabby Management Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sophiris Bio, Inc. for 52,685 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owns 40,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hikari Power Ltd has 0.03% invested in the company for 300,900 shares. The Texas-based B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 0.01% in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 14,704 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc stake by 18,225 shares to 279,831 valued at $13.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 138,000 shares and now owns 130,500 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was reduced too.