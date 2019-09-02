Cqs Cayman LP Lifted Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Holding by $1.28 Million as Valuation Declined; Capstone Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 38,454 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POS; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA – PLANS TO ISSUE A NEW $414 MLN TERM LOAN B DUE MARCH 2024 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Patrick McClain Joins Altisource as Senior Vice President, Hubzu Auction Services; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO-AMENDMENT EXTENDS SERVICES TERM LOI THROUGH JUNE 15 WHICH PERIOD TO BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $197.4 MLN VS $240.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 595,707 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent

