Cqs Cayman LP Increases Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (Put) (MLNX); Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Stake Upped by Greenlight Capital Inc

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 107,992 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (MLNX) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 17,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 467,418 shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 16.30 million shares to 17.50M shares, valued at $24.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Glob Mgmt Llc reported 3.21% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 1.22M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 9,704 shares or 0.1% of the stock. S Muoio accumulated 12,000 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 683,646 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 24,288 shares. Polar Asset Prtn holds 0.1% or 47,500 shares. Next Finance Gp owns 170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Com holds 1.70M shares. Creative Planning invested in 1,937 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Omni Partners Llp invested 6.12% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Pub Sector Pension Board owns 0.07% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 76,000 shares. Icon Advisers Company holds 0.03% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio.