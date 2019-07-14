Cqs Cayman LP Increased Its Discovery (DISCK) Stake; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Cls Investments Lifted Its Holding by $739,575

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 627.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 7,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,025 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500.

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 456,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.93 million, up from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 1.89M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,266 are owned by Calamos Advisors Lc. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 59,068 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sei Communication has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Guardian LP holds 8,136 shares. 81 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory L P. United Fire Group invested in 5,029 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Estabrook Mgmt reported 0% stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 123,574 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc reported 21,460 shares. Numerixs Techs Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Personal Finance Service holds 1,357 shares. Lvm Mgmt Mi stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Corp accumulated 51,750 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Pa has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southeast gas production hits YTD low as Barry beats down on Louisiana – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Chevron Phillips Chemical, Qatar Petroleum agree to develop petrochemicals complex – Houston Business Journal” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Energy Giants Are Teaming Up to Make a $15 Billion Bet on Plastics – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 11,408 shares to 911 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 42,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 602,373 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).