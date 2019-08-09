Cqs Cayman LP Increased Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Position; Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 73 funds started new and increased positions, while 62 decreased and sold their stock positions in Health Insurance Innovations Inc. The funds in our database reported: 14.02 million shares, down from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Health Insurance Innovations Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 34 Increased: 46 New Position: 27.

Cqs Cayman Lp increased Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) stake by 40.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cqs Cayman Lp acquired 55,802 shares as Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS)’s stock declined 12.13%. The Cqs Cayman Lp holds 195,000 shares with $4.62 million value, up from 139,198 last quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solns S now has $299.66 million valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 37,791 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 10/04/2018 – Premium Title Expands National Footprint by Securing Escrow Licensing in Four New States; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 20/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS – PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOAN B, CASH ON HAND FOR REFINANCING EXISTING TERM LOAN B DUE DEC 2020, PAY FEES, EXPENSES; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 29/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Rev $197.4M; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) stake by 2.90 million shares to 14.70M valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illumina Inc (Prn) stake by 19.90M shares and now owns 16.15 million shares. Altice Usa Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 490,700 are owned by Renaissance Techs Ltd Company. Citadel Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 36,192 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc stated it has 155,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 305,134 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) or 778,365 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). 18,720 are owned by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. D E Shaw stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Sei Invs invested in 0% or 3 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 29,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 2,888 shares.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $299.21 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 27.31 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 5.79% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for 888,008 shares. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 143,250 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 3.09% invested in the company for 60,500 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Llc has invested 2.59% in the stock. Capital Returns Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 163,985 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity.

The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 326,039 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500.

