Cqs Cayman LP Has Upped Its Discovery (DISCK) Holding by $37.72 Million; First Light Asset Management Holding In Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (TEVA) Was Lifted

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (TEVA) by 210.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 659,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 972,234 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.97 million, up from 312,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 17.64 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH – AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 5.83M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.84M, up from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 4.57M shares traded or 55.35% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 403,685 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $18.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 279,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).