Cqs Cayman LP Has Trimmed Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Price Rose, Holder First Light Asset Management Trimmed by $5.86 Million Its Position

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 279,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.08 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 875,043 shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 5,107 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 8,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $309.57. About 1.07M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15 million for 136.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4,417 shares to 70,077 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 197,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 7,306 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 3.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Rti Intl Metals Inc (Prn).