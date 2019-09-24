Cqs Cayman LP Has Trimmed Its Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Stake by $837,936; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Cut Its Position

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 34,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 784,735 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.34M, down from 819,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 2,725 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 46,955 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84 million, down from 48,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $279.17. About 76,112 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.68M shares to 30.00 million shares, valued at $36.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 3.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $9.95 million for 39.06 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7.97 million are held by Invesco. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3.76 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 6.95 million shares stake. Intact Investment reported 0.02% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.55% or 205,133 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Company reported 987 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 0.13% stake. Montecito Financial Bank holds 1,745 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com owns 113,800 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 21,310 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt stated it has 5.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sit Invest Assocs Inc holds 0.29% or 32,010 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 227,560 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 298,419 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 0.71% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $478.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,350 shares to 8,265 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 45,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).