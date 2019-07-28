Cqs Cayman LP Has Raised Its Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by $3.81 Million as Market Value Declined; Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $11.44 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 165,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,649 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06M, up from 654,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 225,735 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, down from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 1.42 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hormel Health Labs Debuts a New Coffee Drink for People with Dysphagia – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Hormel Foods Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hormel’s Earnings Prove Why It’s Better Than Its Rivals – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Locked out of China, US pork producers sniff out new buyers – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Hormel Foods’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 24, 2019.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 11,598 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com stated it has 28,013 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 270,780 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.02% or 11,349 shares. Mairs And accumulated 5.79 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company has 0.13% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 183,765 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 16,955 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Gam Ag holds 63,487 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 51,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 146,547 shares. 133,338 were accumulated by Natixis.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19 million for 28.74 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.