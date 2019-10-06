Cqs Cayman LP Has Raised Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (Put) (MLNX) as Stock Declined; Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stock Value Declined While Gamco Investors Et Al Trimmed by $3.56 Million Its Position

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (MLNX) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 17,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 217,526 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 161,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.86M, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 2.35 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct; 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.91 million for 10.64 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astec Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 122,125 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $43.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (NYSE:CBS).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Provise Mgmt Gp Llc has 0.05% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). British Columbia stated it has 0.02% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 1.36M shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt invested in 2.34% or 287,513 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 554,785 shares. Pnc Svcs Group holds 174,538 shares. Weik Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 18,925 shares. Massachusetts Ser Communication Ma reported 2.19 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Llp invested in 1.24M shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited reported 2.84 million shares. 160,991 are held by Pggm Invs. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,883 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 89,186 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 17,293 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 9,224 shares to 493,684 shares, valued at $17.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 88,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,500 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp (Call).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

