Cqs Cayman LP Has Lowered Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding as Share Value Declined; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.94 Million as Valuation Declined

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.44M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 11.31M shares traded or 42.70% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 246,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 3.84 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.97 million, up from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 2.14M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $239,300 worth of stock was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00 million for 24.71 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 837,740 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubspot Inc (Prn) by 6.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 55.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. The insider Nicholson Brian T. bought 10,000 shares worth $147,644.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fb Finl Corp by 251,240 shares to 823,863 shares, valued at $30.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.