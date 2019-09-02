Cqs Cayman LP Has Lowered Stake in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) as Stock Value Rose; Trigran Investments Lowered Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Stake by $1.17 Million

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 131,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 519,620 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, down from 651,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 2.06 million shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 08/04/2018 – Australian iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland rise nearly 12 pct in March; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES LONG-TERM ADVANTAGE FOR HIGHER QUALITY RAW MATERIALS; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q COPPER OUTPUT 457K TONS; 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 18/04/2018 – PROSECUTORS, SAMARCO TO ASK FOR 30 DAYS TO CONCLUDE PLAN, WHICH IS PART OF POSSIBLE DEAL TO END ALL SUITS RELATED TO THE DISASTER IN BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 08/03/2018 – BHP SAYS POTASH UNIT COULD HAVE WORLD’S LOWEST-COST OUTPUT

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 616,437 shares traded or 32.09% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares to 4.75M shares, valued at $34.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.81M for 22.44 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 4.00 million shares to 20.00M shares, valued at $29.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 630,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Sys Inc (Prn).

