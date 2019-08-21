Cqs Cayman LP Has Lowered Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $1.19 Million; Prothena Plc (PRTA) Holder Tang Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $3.31 Million

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 51,782 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA EST ’18 NET CASH BURN DRIVEN BY NET LOSS OF $170M-185M; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study Being Discontinued Based on Futility Analysi; 29/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORP PLC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $50 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Neil Woodford with an iron grip on his $PRTA bag “The company has options”. @woodfordfunds: When it comes to biotech investing, if you were a horse, they’d shoot you; 25/05/2018 – IGNORE: PROTHENA CORP. REORGANIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.26, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 2B PRONTO Study Did Not Meet Its Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 12/03/2018 – PROTHENA:DATA SHOWS NEOD001 BINDS TO KAPPA, LAMBDA LIGHT CHAINS

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 3,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 8,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 12,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $289.32. About 358,544 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prothena Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides R&D Update – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prothena to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 75% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prothena Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, and Provides Financial Guidance and R&D Update – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prothena Reports Results from the Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study of NEOD001 (birtamimab) in AL Amyloidosis – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 545,923 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Signaturefd Ltd reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot has invested 0.01% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 277,998 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 63 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 485,034 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Ameritas Investment stated it has 3,249 shares. Pinnacle Ltd reported 0.06% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Ameriprise accumulated 28,336 shares.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Solid Consumables Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Illumina (ILMN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 630,186 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 49.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 53.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,635 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. 3,982 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Winfield Associates accumulated 0.26% or 1,550 shares. 3,812 were reported by Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership. Blue stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 168,103 shares. 685,377 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Company reported 4,317 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 4,293 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 5,208 shares. Renaissance Techs invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gru Inc owns 64,881 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Com Lc holds 11.75% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 74,249 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 30,919 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Eastern Retail Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,500 shares.