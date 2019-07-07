Cqs Cayman LP Has Lowered Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holding as Shares Declined; Dalton Investments Position in Teekay (TK) Has Lowered by $4.17 Million as Share Value Rose

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (TK) by 89.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 156,745 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Teekay Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.75M market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 400,975 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 52.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Rev $394.022M; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 131,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,620 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, down from 651,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 2.46M shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS DATA ROOMS FOR SHALE ASSET SALES ARE NOW OPEN; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 11 PCT TO 1505P; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton FY Met, Energy Coal Guidance Unchanged; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO PETER BEAVEN COMMENTS ON SHALE ASSETS IN A WEBCAST; 15/05/2018 – BHP Making Good Progress on US Shale Sale, Says CEO; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS SHALE SALE COULD BE RESOLVED EARLIER THAN THOUGHT; 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares to 149,700 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Inc.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 49.50M shares to 53.50M shares, valued at $75.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 630,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.