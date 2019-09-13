Cqs Cayman LP Has Lifted Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX); As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Market Valuation Rose, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Boosted Holding

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 6535.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 39,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 39,811 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 2.13 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 111.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 19,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 37,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, up from 17,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.5. About 153,372 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,347 shares to 19,576 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 13,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,147 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

