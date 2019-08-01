Cqs Cayman LP Has Increased Position in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS); Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding Has Boosted by Waters Parkerson & Company

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 16,609 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 23/05/2018 – Trelix Now Provides End-to-End Mortgage Fulfillment with the Addition of its Closing Services Solution; 18/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Lenders One Celebrates the Largest Number of New Members in its 18-Year History; 23/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Solutions Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $197.4 MLN VS $240.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels; 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POS

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W also sold $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares to 356,779 shares, valued at $55.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,799 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,000 were reported by Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 521,483 shares. Ameritas Inv accumulated 8,616 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 16,905 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,730 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 300,766 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 199 are owned by Spectrum Grp Inc. Aperio Grp has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 33,807 shares. Churchill Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 3,729 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 5,987 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt reported 206,641 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Limited has 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 8,923 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

