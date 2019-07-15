Cqs Cayman LP Has Decreased Holding in Oasis Pete New (OAS) by $987,804; Vertex One Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $12.35 Million as Share Price Rose

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 164,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 374,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 539,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 7.19 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 67,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02 million, down from 177,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $16.10M for 24.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 351,868 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 29.04 million shares. Usca Ria stated it has 10,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Ltd accumulated 860,600 shares or 0.88% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Sei Investments accumulated 21,300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 551,838 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 48,256 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Proshare Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 68,149 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 237,084 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.10 million shares stake. Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1.19 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 183,532 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn) by 18.50 million shares to 48.50M shares, valued at $87.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 40,700 shares to 260,700 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 58,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru reported 770 shares stake. Prelude Cap Lc reported 2.55% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ashford Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vertex One Asset Inc stated it has 109,566 shares. Victory Cap has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 5,000 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 2,703 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 53,359 shares. 119,907 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Inc Limited. Shelton Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 26,465 were accumulated by Granite Prns Lc. 538,499 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 192 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 9,300 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd reported 7,200 shares.