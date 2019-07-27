Cqs Cayman LP Has Cut Position in Oasis Pete New (OAS) by $987,804 as Market Value Declined; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Boosted Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Position by $308,256

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 164,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 374,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 539,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 8.79 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 1,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,853 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 45,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 412,710 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Raymond James Associate accumulated 720,742 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 2.44M shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35.00M shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc owns 0.04% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 12.69 million shares. Creative Planning accumulated 1.05M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Columbia Pacific Ltd Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 325,520 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 9.64 million were accumulated by Pine Brook Road Advsr Lp. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.73M shares. Voya Inv Management Lc holds 0% or 267,885 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 194,095 shares stake. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Llc Delaware reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Bessemer Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 238 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 630,186 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $16.10M for 22.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invs Communication invested in 6,522 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Com owns 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,093 shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested in 0.16% or 8,912 shares. First Fincl In accumulated 1,802 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Optimum Investment has 0.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,408 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.96% or 52,517 shares. Wafra invested in 0.43% or 78,834 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.34M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 37,193 shares. Department Mb Bancorp N A accumulated 80,235 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 6.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 39,872 shares. 1,885 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Com has 1,760 shares. Guggenheim Ltd reported 285,645 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.