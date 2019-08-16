Cqs Cayman LP Has Cut Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stake as Share Price Declined; Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Position in Inter Parfums (IPAR) by $2.71 Million as Share Value Declined

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 36,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 231,293 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, down from 267,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 79,350 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 20.1% Increase in 2018 First Quarter Sales; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 EPS $1.59; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – GOOD PERFORMANCES AT START OF YR HAVE LAID GROUNDWORK FOR ACHIEVING €430 MLN ANNUAL SALES TARGET IN 2018 – CEO; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 Sales $665M; 27/04/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA SAYS TO APPEAL DECISION OF COURT OF JUSTICE OF PARIS (CONSEIL DE PRUD’HOMMES DE PARIS) ABOUT “MORAL HARASSMENT” CASE; 03/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Announces Appointment of Gilbert Harrison to Its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 INTER PARFUMS 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 11C; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums 1Q EPS 51c

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 164,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 374,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 539,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 10.25 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 36,816 shares to 177,755 shares, valued at $34.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 14,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 4,213 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.09% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 6,500 shares. 10,863 are held by Sei Investments Company. Ameriprise holds 0.04% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De reported 3,203 shares. Cap Impact Ltd Liability Com reported 29,625 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Invesco invested in 0% or 144,931 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 127,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,539 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 9,178 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 18,040 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 1.92 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fin Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Spark Invest accumulated 0.04% or 132,500 shares. Shelton invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 125,128 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 1.26 million shares. Corecommodity Management Limited stated it has 276,329 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 374,569 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Incorporated reported 9,790 shares stake. Profund Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 493,250 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 2,527 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com holds 95,995 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 128,290 shares to 828,691 shares, valued at $31.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 55,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).