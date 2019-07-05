Cqs Cayman LP Has Boosted Its Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Holding by $630,000; Grace & White Has Increased Stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) by $2.00 Million

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 209,965 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 354,765 shares traded or 13.08% up from the average. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% or 14,517 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Gru Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Dean Associates Ltd Liability Company stated it has 249,019 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership invested in 620 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 3,076 shares. 138,221 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 322,637 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 113,311 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 68,890 shares. Mariner Limited Company has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Lpl Financial Ltd Company stated it has 54,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Canadian Chamber of Commerce Forms Cannabis Advocacy Group – Investing News Network” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Maverick Gaming Closes Purchase of Nevada Gold (NYSE: UWN) NYSE:UWN – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Summit Hotel: Is Now A Good Time To Buy This 6.9%-Yielding REIT? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX Receives 2018 TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambac Financial (AMBC) CEO Claude LeBlanc on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Ambac Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:AMBC) Share Price Down By 45%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ambac to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – AMBC – Nasdaq” published on March 31, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.