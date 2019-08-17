Cqs Cayman LP Has Boosted Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Holding by $630,000; Valuation Declined; Waterfront Capital Partners Cut Its Position in Hcp (HCP) by $11.58 Million

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 1.19M shares traded or 267.06% up from the average. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC)

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 373,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 723,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 2.28 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 73,196 shares to 160,405 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 77,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HCP, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCP) ROE Of 17% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HCP, Inc. (HCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCP Inc (HCP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCP Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 96,159 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 13,347 shares. 6,624 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 514 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 10,549 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.16% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Resolution invested in 7.36M shares or 7.5% of the stock. 405,268 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. 64,524 are held by Fund Management. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% or 22,462 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Com accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Voya Investment Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 214,321 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 80,592 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 158,537 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Ambac Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambac Financial Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.