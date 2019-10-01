Cqs Cayman LP Decreased Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Market Valuation Declined; Omers Administration Has Upped Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Position by $2.00 Million; Valuation Rose

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.44M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 9,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 600,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.74M, up from 591,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $214.09. About 283,628 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $302.94 million for 23.88 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.35 million shares to 5.83 million shares, valued at $165.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 111,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 273,645 were reported by Nbw Cap Llc. Covington Cap Mngmt invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Brookfield Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15.94M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc reported 9.50 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 260,590 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.06M are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring. The Illinois-based Rmb Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Clearbridge Lc reported 20.47M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Incorporated owns 297,471 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Limited Co has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 48,437 shares. Cohen Cap accumulated 155,616 shares or 1.02% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 44,108 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 278,566 shares.

