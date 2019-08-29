Cqs Cayman LP Cut Position in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) by $7.10 Million as Stock Price Rose; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Position In General American Investors (GAM) Was Has Raised

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 44,369 shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 131,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 519,620 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, down from 651,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.16. About 1.08 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale `Coming Weeks or Months’; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR PETROLEUM; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 06/03/2018 – BHP Exec: Shale has Limited Shelf Life — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/03/2018 – GLOBAL ECONOMY STRONG DESPITE ‘REGRETTABLE’ U.S. TARIFFS: BHP; 23/03/2018 – Trump’s tariffs ‘regrettable,’ says BHP Billiton chief; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR CONTINUATION OF SUPPLY OF CEMENT AND LIME TO BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 15.50 million shares, valued at $23.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 55,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,000 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

