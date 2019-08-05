Cqs Cayman LP Continues to Hold Position in Discovery (DISCK); Wipro LTD (WIT) Shareholder Sensato Investors Increased Its Position by $766,317

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 255,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 767,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 1.37M shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 05/04/2018 – WIPRO TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS APRIL 25; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 18.03 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 22.61 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Wipro Consumer Care scouts for acquisitions in developing countries – Mint; 27/03/2018 – Wipro Launches Texas Technology Center in Plano; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 21.32 BLN RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 M; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS TO ENSONO; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 456,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 4.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.93M, up from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 2.35M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 164,634 shares to 374,569 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 60,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,796 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

More news for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” and published on May 07, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wipro Opens New State-of-the-Art Digital and Technology Center in Minneapolis – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wipro Recognized as â€˜2018 Citrix Cloud Partner of the Yearâ€™ – India and APJ – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Lexington Realty Trust’s (NYSE:LXP) Share Price Deserve to Gain 13%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.