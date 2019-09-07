Cqs Cayman LP Continues to Hold Holding in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC); Marathon Oil (MRO) Shares Declined While Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Increased Stake by $739,242

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $819.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 155,637 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 35,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 355,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, up from 319,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 11.46 million shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO)

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 184,644 shares to 502,908 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 164,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,569 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ambac to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ambac Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac Announces Execution of COFINA Plan Support Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO) CEO Lee Tillman Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Oil (MRO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 68 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 1,003 shares. 271,119 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Thomas White Limited owns 56,138 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested in 11,402 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 436,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks accumulated 27,557 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has 0.06% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 88,259 shares. The Tennessee-based Laffer Invests has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Lc reported 278 shares. Leavell Mgmt has 20,022 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource invested in 0.14% or 15.44M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).