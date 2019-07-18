CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.58 N/A -0.28 0.00 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 40 3.02 N/A 2.78 14.90

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -14.6% Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 14.7%

Volatility and Risk

CPS Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CPS Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPS Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CPS Technologies Corporation and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPS Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s potential upside is 25.97% and its average target price is $52.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.4% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.4% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPS Technologies Corporation -10.38% -29.27% -11.82% -6.8% -9.69% -5.28% Silicon Motion Technology Corporation -0.82% 1.37% 0.88% 11.01% -16.45% 19.86%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation has -5.28% weaker performance while Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has 19.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Silicon Motion Technology Corporation beats CPS Technologies Corporation.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The companyÂ’s products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.