CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM)

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.54 N/A -0.29 0.00 KEMET Corporation 18 0.84 N/A 3.50 5.75

In table 1 we can see CPS Technologies Corporation and KEMET Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55% -37.1% KEMET Corporation 0.00% 38.3% 16.7%

Risk & Volatility

CPS Technologies Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. KEMET Corporation’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CPS Technologies Corporation are 2.1 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor KEMET Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. KEMET Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CPS Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CPS Technologies Corporation and KEMET Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPS Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 KEMET Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of KEMET Corporation is $29, which is potential 46.61% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of KEMET Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are KEMET Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82% KEMET Corporation -6.59% 5.07% 14.45% -5% -23.35% 14.71%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while KEMET Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors KEMET Corporation beats CPS Technologies Corporation.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.